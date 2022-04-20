Cincinnati to host USMNT's first World Cup preparation match in June

CINCINNATI — The boys are back in town! The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team is returning to Cincinnati this summer in their first preparation match for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Gregg Berhalter's squad will host Morocco June 1 at TQL Stadium. Kickoff time and broadcast information will be available at a later time. The USMNT has never beaten the Atlas Lions, last playing them in 2006. Currently 24th in FIFA World Rankings, Morocco posted a 7-0-1 record in qualifying.

This is U.S. Soccer's third match at TQL Stadium since it opened in May 2021. The USWNT, led by Cincinnati native Rose Lavelle, beat Paraguay 8-0 in September. Cincinnati's Convention & Visitors Bureau announced the USMNT's last game in Cincinnati was the biggest tourism weekend in the Queen City since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The men beat Mexico 2-0.

Tickets will be available to the public starting Friday, April 29. Visa cardholders can participate in a presale starting Monday, April 25. FC Cincinnati Season Ticket Members will have a presale window to purchase tickets starting April 27.

The Morocco match is the first of four for the USMNT in June. The U.S. will have another friendly June 5 before opening its Concacaf Nations League title defense June 10 at home against Grenada.

