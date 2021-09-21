Rose Lavelle plays at TQL Stadium with USWNT

CINCINNATI — Rose Lavelle graduated from Mount Notre Dame High School in 2013.

She is now a player on the United States women's national soccer team.

The national team is facing Paraguay in a friendly match Tuesday night at TQL Stadium.

Lavelle wants to serve as an inspiration to a younger generation of soccer players in Cincinnati.

"When I was growing up, I had Heather Mitts to look up to," said Lavelle. "It made it so much more real to me that someone from where I'm from was in a place I wanted to get to."

Lavelle has already had an impact on the soccer team at her high school alma mater.

"They walk the same halls as she did," said Kiersten Johnson, the head soccer coach at Mount Notre Dame.

Johnson made sure the Mount Notre Dame soccer team was free of team activities Tuesday night, so they could attend or watch the national team's game.

Along with the red, white, and blue in the crowd Tuesday night, there will be a lighter shade of blue, worn by Mount Notre Dame teachers, alumni, and supporters who show up to watch Lavelle play.

"It's going to be chilling. It's inspiring to see somebody you know and somebody you've been around (play) for the national team," said Johnson.