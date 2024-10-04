Savannah Bananas coming to Cincinnati next summer; here's how to get tickets

CINCINNATI — Great American Ball Park is going to go bananas next summer.

Specifically, the Savannah Bananas have announced they'll bring their wacky hi-jinks to Cincinnati for the team's 2025 Banana Ball World Tour.

The team will bring its unique and amusing spin on America's pastime to Great American Ball Park June 13 and 14.

If you don't know anything about the Savannah Banana's play style, it's unlike any other baseball game: The game is limited to two hours and are won by points — not runs. There are choreographed dances and on-field antics unlike any other sporting event except, perhaps, the Harlem Globetrotters.

The team also comes with a cast of unique characters: Cheerleading squads of literally all ages, shapes and sizes, a dancing umpire and a breakdancing coach.

The team got its start in Savannah, Georgia in 2015 as a college team, but eventually a re-brand to the Savannah Bananas in 2016 — and the adoption of their unorthodox rules and play styles — brought the team new interest.

Fans who want to see Banana Ball in person will have to sign up for a ticket lottery.

That lottery opened Thursday night, as the Savannah Bananas announced the world tour that will take them to dozens of stadiums throughout the US. Anyone interested in trying to snag tickets can sign up for the lottery from now until November 1.