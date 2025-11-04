Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sauce Gardner traded to Colts in stunning deadline deal, AP source says

Sauce Gardner
Bryan Woolston/AP
New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Sauce Gardner
NEW YORK — The New York Jets have agreed to trade star cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday for two first-round draft picks, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The Jets will receive the Colts' first-round selection in 2026 and in 2027, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn't announced the trade. NFL Network and ESPN also reported Indianapolis is sending wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to New York.

The stunning deal, which came less than three hours before the NFL's trade deadline, sends one of the Jets' most popular and accomplished players to the Colts.

Gardner, an All-Pro selection in his first two seasons, signed a four-year, $120.4 million contract extension with the Jets in July.

“New York it's been real,” Gardner posted with a green heart emoji on X.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

