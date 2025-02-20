It's been a complaint of Cincinnati Reds fans for almost a decade since many of them started cutting the cable cord: You could stream Reds games on your TV, phone, or tablet, but only if you subscribed to a TV package.

In other words, you needed to first subscribe to Spectrum Cable, Altafiber, or a service like YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling TV, for $50 a month or more.

Worse, if you subscribed to MLB TV to watch games from all the major league games, the Reds were blacked out in the Cincinnati market. You could watch the Cleveland Guardians, but not the hometown boys in red.

But that's finally changing.

Direct streaming plan now available

FanDuel Sports Network, which took over Reds broadcasts from Bally Sports last year, will offer Reds games direct-to-consumer for the first time ever this season.

Cincinnati Reds fans can now stream games without a cable package

You will be able to watch all Cincinnati Reds games, both home and away, from any device you own, without subscribing to a cable (or cable-like) TV package.

FanDuel is offering several different packages:



Monthly Plan for $19.99 a month.

for $19.99 a month. Season Pass for a one-time discounted price of $105 for the year, starting March 20. It is $122 for the year if you wish to include Spring Training games.

for a one-time discounted price of $105 for the year, starting March 20. It is $122 for the year if you wish to include Spring Training games. Annual Pass for $189 a year, which includes 12 months of Reds games, plus Columbus Blue Jackets hockey games and Cleveland Cavaliers basketball games.

The FanDuel Sports Network app is available for iPhones and iPads, Android devices, and most Windows PCs and tablets.

You can also easily watch them on your TV through Amazon Prime Video, for $19.99 a month.

To sign up, visit www.FanDuelSportsNetwork.com/packages.

These days, when many people no longer have a cable package, this comes as welcome news to Cincinnati baseball fans who are also cord-cutters.

And hopefully, you will be able to watch the Reds in the playoffs this September.

As always, don't waste your money.

=========================

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com