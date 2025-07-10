Movie theaters offer half-price tickets, concession deals for summer blockbusters: Where to find best deals

CINCINNATI — Movie theaters across the country are rolling out new discount programs to attract viewers back to the big screen this summer, making it cheaper to enjoy blockbusters in theaters.

As streaming platforms charge up to $20 for new releases, traditional theaters are becoming the more economical choice for movie lovers.

AMC Theaters is cutting adult movie ticket prices in half on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting this week. The promotion also includes 50% off a small popcorn and drink combo.

"When you're at a movie theater, you're actually experiencing that story unfold on that larger-than-life screen, the booming surround sound, and you're away from all of your distractions," said Caitlin Piper, communications director at Cinemark.

Cinemark offers its own Tuesday discount program with 50% off tickets. Piper said they also have a summer movie clubhouse for fan favorite kids' films for under $2.

For regular moviegoers, Cinemark offers a Movie Club membership.

"If you join for just $12 a month, that gives you a ticket for each month that rolls over, so you don't lose them. You also get a 20% discount at the concession stand every single time you visit, and you get discounted companion tickets," Piper said.

Even if you're not ready to commit to a paid membership, Cinemark and AMC offer free options.

"We also have a free tier to our loyalty program, Cinemark Movie Rewards, and that lets you build up points that can be redeemed for discounts on concessions and tickets," Piper said.

Over at AMC, Stubs Insider lets you redeem rewards at concessions and participate in exclusive offers or screenings. Their Stubs A-List subscription is $23.99 a month for up to 4 movies per week.

If you go to a showing at AMC before 4 p.m., it's 20% off every day of the week. The only catch is that you cannot combine that with the 50% off on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

