NKU names former Thomas More coach Jeff Hans as its new women's basketball coach

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Northern Kentucky University has named former Thomas More University coach Jeff Hans as its newest women's basketball coach.

The announcement was made less than one month after the university announced its previous coach, Camryn Volz, would not return next season after an investigation was launched into allegations of "racial remarks" and that Volz fostered an "environment of fear and intimidation within the team."

Volz and NKU "amicably agreed" she would not continue coaching; NKU said it had determined Volz did not violate any employment policies but "we agreed it is appropriate for a change in leadership."

The NKU women's basketball team announced Hans would take over leadership of the team Monday morning on social media; the university plans an official introduction to Hans as head coach Monday afternoon.

Hans served as head women's basketball coach at Thomas More University up through the 2023-2024 academic year, according to a profile on the university's website.

While at the helm at Thomas More University, Hans led the Saints to a 339024 record, eight conference regular season titles, eight conference tournament titles, and to two NCAA Division III National Championships, one NAIA National Championship and two NAIA National Runners-up.

"I am grateful to Coach Hans for the extraordinary work ethic he exhibited during his 13 years at the University," said Joseph Chillo, president of Thomas More University, in a press release. "His commitment to the student-athletes' academic achievement was as important as their success on the court. Jeff's dedication to the program has created a lasting legacy that will continue to shape the program well into the future. I, as well as the entire Thomas More community, wish him continued success at Northern Kentucky University."

Hans also served as the women's basketball team's top assistant coach at NKU for multiple seasons prior to his position at Thomas More University.