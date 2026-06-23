NFL informs Brendan Sorsby it will not hold a supplemental draft this year

The NFL will not hold a supplemental draft this year.

The league informed quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who transferred to Texas Tech from the University of Cincinnati, of its decision in a letter on Tuesday that was obtained by The Associated Press.

Sorsby had applied for the draft after a legal battle with the NCAA, which had declared him ineligible for making thousands of bets worth at least $90,000 during his college career. Those included at least 40 bets on Indiana while he was a freshman there in 2022, though none on the games in which he played for the Hoosiers that season.

Sorsby will have to wait until next year to be eligible to play in the NFL.

“The League has not conducted such a draft for several years and, prior to your submission, the League had no plans to do so this year, as no other player has sought entry,” NFL attorney Lawrence P. Ferazani Jr. said in his letter. “Your Petition — filed three business days before the deadline, without any supporting information or documentation, and only after abandoning your recent litigation efforts to avoid NCAA sanctions — does not provide a basis for the League to alter those plans. The issues presented by your Petition are too significant, and too closely tied to the League’s core integrity interests, to permit meaningful review within the timeline presented.”