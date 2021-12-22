WATCH: Drone show lit up Nippert to celebrate Bearcats football

CINCINNATI — A swarm of drones lit up the skies over Nippert Stadium on Tuesday to celebrate the Bearcats football team as fans gathered ahead of the night's men's basketball game on campus.

"It's good to see UC celebrating the success of this team," said Keith Wedinger, UC alumnus and Bearcats fan.

Workers calibrated more than 150 drones which, accompanied by the UC marching band, danced across the sky forming pictures, encouraging messages and a dazzling display.

"It's a nice thing to celebrate a team that's been so awesome," said Kyle Wendt, UC alumnus and Bearcats fan. "I feel like we don't see that a lot in the city. The other teams haven't been so good. The Bearcats are really showing out for the city."

UC and Under Armor collaborated to put on the show, which highlighted the Bearcats' so-far undefeated season, back-to-back American Athletic Conference Championships and looked ahead to the team's first ever appearance in the College Football Playoff on New Year's eve.

Watch the show below: