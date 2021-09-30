Thursday's Bengals game sparks hope for business owners

CINCINNATI — Ahead of the Bengals' Thursday night showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Bengals are sitting in the top spot of their division.

Bars and restaurants in the Banks are hoping for a large turnout for the game, which means preparing for crowds.

Holy Grail Tavern expects to reach capacity, so with an increase in customers comes an increase in staff.

"There's what we call an all hands on deck kind of day," said Nick Ramsey, manager at Holy Grail. "We've just got more of everybody. More bartenders, more servers, more cooks, more doormen, more of everything. More beer, more ice."

Although the game itself is a win for local bars and restaurants, fans are hoping for a win on the field too.

"It's good to have a winning culture in Cincinnati again, hopefully we can really keep it going for the season to hopefully see some playoff success coming up for the season," said Marcus Jackson, a Bengals fan.

For those who choose not to attend the game in person, bars like Holy Grail on the Banks are ready to welcome all fans, who can watch the game in the bar on-screen.

"We're gonna be I think at full capacity very early," said Ramsey. "We've been getting calls all day. What time to get here."

The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, but fans who want to stake out a spot at a local bar or restaurant should plan to be there much earlier.