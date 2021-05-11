Watch
QB Cameron Hergott, Kentucky's Mr. Football for 2020, returning to Beechwood in 2022

Phillip Lee
Beechwood High School quarterback Cam Hergott capped-off his excellent senior season by leading Beechwood to its first-ever Class 2A state championship.
Posted at 9:31 PM, May 10, 2021
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Beechwood High School QB and reigning Kentucky 'Mr. Football,' Cameron Hergott announced his return to Beechwood High School for the 2022 season via Twitter.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Senate Bill 128 allows high school students in Kentucky the chance to repeat their lost academic and athletic school year.

He was named first-team offense quarterback and Kentucky's 2020 'Mr. Football' by the Associated Press. He is the first Beechwood player to ever win the Kentucky Football Coaches Association's Mr. Football honor.

In his senior season, Hergott led the school to it's first-ever class 2A championship since Beechwood was reclassified.

"I want to thank my coaches and everyone in the Beechwood community for always being there for me and everyone in my family for everything they’ve been through the last couple years. My teammates, I couldn’t do it without them. Also, thanks to the coaches who voted for me,” Hergott said after the win.

Hergott led Beechwood to the school's 14th state title in and third straight in 2018 with a thrilling 21-20 win over Pikeville in 2018.

