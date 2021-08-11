Watch
Nadal latest headliner to withdraw from Western & Southern Open tennis tourney

Posted at 1:55 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 13:55:28-04

MASON, Ohio — Rafael Nadal became the latest in a series of tennis stars to withdraw from Greater Cincinnati's major tennis tournament, organizers announced Wednesday.

In a news release, the Western & Southern Open said Nadal and Milos Raonic had pulled their names from the standings each citing injuries. Nadal won the tournament in 2013, and Raonic was last year's runner-up.

Wednesday's announcement comes less than a day after sister superstars Venus and Serena Williams announced they would not participate in the tournament this year in Mason, along with Sofia Kenin. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic — last year's men's champion — had previously also announced they planned to withdraw from the event.

The open was scheduled to begin this Saturday, Aug. 14 and extend through Aug. 22.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

