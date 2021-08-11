Nadal latest headliner to withdraw from Western & Southern Open tennis tourney

MASON, Ohio — Rafael Nadal became the latest in a series of tennis stars to withdraw from Greater Cincinnati's major tennis tournament, organizers announced Wednesday.

In a news release, the Western & Southern Open said Nadal and Milos Raonic had pulled their names from the standings each citing injuries. Nadal won the tournament in 2013, and Raonic was last year's runner-up.

Wednesday's announcement comes less than a day after sister superstars Venus and Serena Williams announced they would not participate in the tournament this year in Mason, along with Sofia Kenin. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic — last year's men's champion — had previously also announced they planned to withdraw from the event.

The open was scheduled to begin this Saturday, Aug. 14 and extend through Aug. 22.