Live Blog: Xavier Musketeers and UC Bearcats face off for 2022 Crosstown Shootout

CINCINNATI — Almost a century-old rivalry, the Xavier Musketeers and UC Bearcats are back for the 2022 Crosstown Shootout.

The Muskies and Bearcats are facing off at UC's Fifth Third Arena this year, and the Bearcats are hoping for a win after the Muskies 83-63 victory last season at the Cintas Center.

Overall, UC hold a 51-38 lead against Xavier in the long-standing basketball tradition. Despite that, the Musketeers have won the last three matchups .

Both teams are sitting at 6-3 records going into Saturday's sold out game.

The Musketeers are coming off a 84-74 win against West Virginia, which saw former UC coach Bob Huggins lose against Xavier with West Virginia. The Bearcats are also coming off a 97-71 win against Bryant last weekend.

The game begins at 3 p.m. at Fifth Third Arena.

