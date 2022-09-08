LPGA Queen City Championship brings top female golfers to Kenwood Country Club

KENWOOD, Ohio — The first-ever LPGA Queen City Championship kicked off Thursday morning!

The 72-hole competition, which runs until Sunday at Kenwood Country Club's Kendale Course, is seeing some of the top female golfers in the world hit the links.

Practice and qualifying rounds began on Sept. 5, but the first round began Thursday morning. At 7:30 a.m., the golfers teed off in the championship with the second tee time at 12:30 p.m.

The tournament continues each day through Sunday morning.

The tournament also marks the first time the LPGA has been in the Queen City in more than 30 years. The KPMG Women's PGA Championship was held at Kings Island at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Center from 1978 to 1989. It's also the first time women's professional golf is back at the Kenwood Country Club in more than 50 years.

Welcome @QueenCityLPGA 👏👏👏 Pro golf returns to @KenwoodCC today for the first time since 1963. That year? The great Mary Mills won the #USWomensOpen with an all-time fist pump 💪 pic.twitter.com/PRRdfDyHwp — U.S. Women's Open (USGA) (@uswomensopen) September 8, 2022

The tournament has brought 144 players to the Queen City as they battle for the tournament's purse, which sits at $1.75 million. The winner's payout is $262,500.

Some big names at the tournament are 10-time LPGA tour winner Paul Creamer, 2022 Evian Championship winner Brooke Henderson, the 2022 U.S. Women's Open champion Minjee Lee and Lexi Thompson, the second-youngest player to win a major and an 11-time LPGA tour winner. You can keep up with the tournament's leader board here.

We're getting Ready for the Workday with @CintasCorp! Thursday's featured groups for the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G ⬇️ ⏰ 8:36 AM ET

📺 @ESPNPlus

🏌️‍♀️ @BrookeHenderson

🏌️‍♀️ @minjeegolf

🏌️‍♀️ @ThePCreamer pic.twitter.com/Mpy7Lk5Wtc — Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G (@QueenCityLPGA) September 7, 2022

Gianna Clemente qualified for the Cincinnati-based tournament at just 14-years-old. The Ohio-based high school freshmen made it through Monday's qualifying round marking this as the third LPGA event she's qualified for. Of the 22 players that attempted to qualify, only two broke par, and Clemente earned medalist honors at 7-under par. Clemente also qualified for August's CP Women's Open and last week's Dana Open in Sylvania, Ohio.

For those interested in watching the tournament, one-day tickets are $25 or weekend-long tickets are $80. Tickets can be purchased here.

The tournament will also air on the Golf Channel at various times throughout the weekend:



Thursday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

ESPN+ is also streaming certain groups throughout the tournament.