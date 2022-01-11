Jeff Berding named co-CEO of FC Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Jeff Berding has been named co-CEO of FC Cincinnati, according to a press release from the team.

Berding will still serve as the president of FC Cincinnati Holdings and will join Carl Lindner III as co-CEO in leading the enterprise functions of the team.

"Mr. Berding will oversee the enterprise, where priorities include expanding fan engagement, winning the World Cup bid and other major soccer events, growing revenue, attracting events to TQL Stadium, maximizing sports betting commercial opportunities, overseeing development around TQL Stadium, enhancing content production, exploring opportunities for facility expansion, leading consideration of a women's team and other potential developments to come in the future," the press release reads.

Berding's new role means the team will begin the search for a new team president.

"The opportunity for a new president is being considered because the growth of the team's enterprise work is substantial," said Berding in the press release. "We have a great staff at FCC and I look forward to adding another key executive."

When the team was founded, Berding initially served as the club's president and general manager. In May 2019, FCC launched a search for a new general manager, moving Berding fully into the presidential role to allow him to "focus much more on the big picture of the club."

Before the end of May, the team would announce Gerard Nijkamp as that new general manager. Nijkamp and the ream "mutually parted ways" in August 2021 and the position remains vacant.