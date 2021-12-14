FC Cincinnati announces Pat Noonan as new head coach

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati announced on Monday that Pat Noonan, current assistant coach for the Philadelphia Union, will become the team's new head coach.

In September, the ream relieved former head coach Jaap Stam of his duties. Since then, Tyrone Marshall, the head coach of FC Cincinnati's U-19 squad and future U-23 team, has served as interim head coach.

The club also has decided to part ways with assistant coaches Said Bakkati, who come with Stam in 2020, and Yoann Damet. Damet began his tenure with FC Cincinnati in 2017 and was part of the Open Cup run to the semifinals that year and also assisted in the club's USL Supporters Shield in 2018. Damat served as interim head coach on two occasions.