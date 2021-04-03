Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Bearcats head men's basketball coach placed on administrative leave

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Calvin Mattheis/AP
Cincinnati head coach John Brannen directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Calvin Mattheis/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Cincinnati head coach John Brannen
Posted at 4:24 PM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 16:31:22-04

CINCINNATI — John Brannen, the University of Cincinnati's head men's basketball coach, was placed on paid administrative leave Saturday, according to a release from UC's Athletic's Department.

The announcement said Brannen's leave is pending the completion of a review into the men's basketball program at UC.

On March 26, the University of Cincinnati announced they would be reviewing unspecified allegations made about the men's basketball program.

"The University has always put the welfare of its student-athletes first," John Cunningham, director of UC athletics, said at the time. "We feel this is an essential step to ensure that all of our athletic programs meet the highest standards."

Specifics about the allegations made about the men's basketball program have not been clarified or released. WCPO has reached out to the UC athletic department for clarification on these allegations.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news anytime!