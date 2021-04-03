Bearcats head men's basketball coach placed on administrative leave

CINCINNATI — John Brannen, the University of Cincinnati's head men's basketball coach, was placed on paid administrative leave Saturday, according to a release from UC's Athletic's Department.

The announcement said Brannen's leave is pending the completion of a review into the men's basketball program at UC.

On March 26, the University of Cincinnati announced they would be reviewing unspecified allegations made about the men's basketball program.

"The University has always put the welfare of its student-athletes first," John Cunningham, director of UC athletics, said at the time. "We feel this is an essential step to ensure that all of our athletic programs meet the highest standards."

Specifics about the allegations made about the men's basketball program have not been clarified or released. WCPO has reached out to the UC athletic department for clarification on these allegations.