Cincinnati Zoo, Cyclones partner for Hippos Night featuring new jersey

CINCINNATI — Are you ready to see hippos on ice?

The Cincinnati Cyclones are partnering with the zoo for Hippos Night at Heritage Bank Center Saturday, March 4. After wearing jerseys celebrating the Flying Pig Marathon, Kings Island and Skyline Chili in previous seasons, the Cyclones will wear Fiona-inspired jerseys while facing the Indy Fuel.

Jerseys will be purple and white with turquoise accents and feature a hippo chomping through a hockey stick as the crest.

"We are proud to partner with the Cincinnati Zoo on this night," Sean Lynn, the team's director of marketing and public relations, said in a release. "We have found these alternate identities to be a huge hit and the ability to partner with an iconic establishment such as the zoo is a home run. We’re looking forward to bringing the Hippos brand to life."

Game-worn jerseys will be up for auction throughout the game, with net proceeds benefitting the Cincinnati Zoo. The auction, which will take place through the Handbid app, will end 10 minutes after the game ends.

The Cyclones are also offering a "Fiona Bobblehead Family Four-Pack," which includes four tickets to the game, four Fiona bobbleheads and four Skyline Chili vouchers. The zoo will receive $5 from every ticket sold through the four-pack.

Find more information on Hippos Night here.

