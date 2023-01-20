Fiona the hippo turns 6: Here's how to celebrate

CINCINNATI — The world's most famous hippo is turning 6 next week. Fiona's birthday is on Tuesday, January 24.

According to the Cincinnati Zoo, the celebration will be "low-key," but Fiona will still get a cake "fit for a queen." You can watch her little b-day celebration live on the zoo's Facebook and Twitter page on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

“It looks like it will be warm enough for the hippos to be out in the afternoon, so visitors may be able to wish her a happy birthday in person," said Cincinnati Zoo Director Keeper Thane Maynard. "There’s also the option to watch the birthday action on the live hippo cam that’s available to members and virtual members.”

The zoo is encouraging Fiona lovers to donate $5 as a birthday gift. Everyone who gives a gift will get a digital Fiona kiss, the zoo said. One lucky winner will win the Ultimate Hippo Getaway which includes a behind the scenes tour to meet Fiona, Tucker, Bibi and Fritz, a $1,000 visa gift card, a 2-night stay in the zoo's official hotel, five free tickets to the zoo and a complete library of Fiona books.

A few local businesses are also celebrating the Queen City hippo queen's big day.

Graters Ice Cream is offering its Chunky, Chunky Hippo flavor, fans of Rookwood Pottery can choose from the Fiona Collection, the Coffee Emporium is offering its famous Fiona's Blend, and Cincy Shirts lovers can shop the Fiona Collection.

There's also something for local beer lovers. Listermann Brewing Company is offering its Special Fiona Brew.

