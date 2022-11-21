Wyoming running back CJ Hester moves to No. 14 on OHSAA's career rushing yards list

WYOMING, Ohio — Wyoming senior running back CJ Hester moved up to No. 14 on the Ohio High School Athletic Association's career rushing yards list this past weekend as the Cowboys remained undefeated.

Hester, a Western Michigan University verbal commit, has 6,972 yards rushing and 100 touchdowns rushing in his career. He is just the 10th player in OHSAA history to rush for at least 100 touchdowns in a career, according to the state record book.

Wyoming (14-0) plays Steubenville (12-2) in a Division IV state semifinal Saturday night at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus. The winner plays Jefferson Area (11-3) or Cleveland Glenville (13-0) in the state final Dec. 3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Wyoming earned its eighth regional title in program history this past weekend. Wyoming will be in the state Final Four for the fourth time in the past five seasons (2022, 2020, 2019, 2018).

Hester has 2,967 yards rushing and 46 touchdowns this season. Both statistics are on the OHSAA's record book in the respective categories for a single season. Hester, who is also a defensive back, is tied for sixth in state history with 46 rushing touchdowns this season.

Hester's 110 touchdowns overall in his career is also on the OHSAA list for most touchdowns scored.

"I think he's the best running back in the state of Ohio," Wyoming coach Aaron Hancock said in October. "I do think that he performs his best in big games and he has an opportunity to really continue to thrive this year. He's a competitor. He plays both ways; he also plays safety for us. He's a worker and he's willing to do whatever it takes for his team to be successful."

Hester broke former Wyoming star Richard Hall's school record (2,855 yards in 1998) for most rushing yards in a season in the Cowboys' 7-0 win over Taft in the regional final at Lakota West.

Hester rushed 25 times for 137 yards including a 59-yard touchdown in the third quarter against Taft in the regional final. It was Wyoming's 10th shutout of the season.

Hester broke Hall's school record for rushing touchdowns in a season in the regional semifinal when Wyoming defeated Clinton-Massie 40-7.

