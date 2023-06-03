Withrow High School rugby team captures its first state championship

OBETZ, Ohio — The Withrow High School rugby team is returning to Cincinnati as a state champion for the first time in program history.

The Tigers defeated Watkins Memorial 36-34 Saturday morning at Fortess Obetz in the Columbus area. Withrow, the No. 1 seed, captured the Single School Division II boys state title in its first state final appearance.

"It's a great accomplishment for Cincinnati Public Schools and the Withrow Tigers," said Cincinnati Public Schools Athletics Manager Josh Hardin. "...It was a hard-fought match against two strong teams but those Tigers battled to the very end."

Withrow coach Nathan Myers said Friday afternoon the Tigers had a tall task in front of them Saturday morning especially since Watkins Memorial won two straight state titles in that bracket.

But, Withrow persevered like it did all season. The Tigers defeated Perrysburg last week to earn the state championship opportunity. The Tigers had been a state semifinalist in the past but this season was truly a special journey to the state title. Myers mentioned how the team wanted to represent the school and the city on its journey this season.

"Huge pride for how we represent Withrow," Myers said Friday. "Huge pride for how we represent Cincinnati Public Schools on a broader stage. Then when we get to the state level, we really care deeply about how we represent our city, how we represent Southwest Ohio."

Myers mentioned how programs have helped Withrow with messages of support this spring including Moeller. The Crusaders play Cleveland St. Ignatius at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Super Division I Boys state final.

"At the end of the day, rugby is a big brotherhood," Myers said.

Withrow, which has a roster of 28 student-athletes this spring, concluded its season with a 7-4 record. The Tigers also made their first state final appearance in seven years of the program.

"Our rugby program is seven years under the leadership of Coach Nathan Myers who built this program from the ground up," Withrow athletic director Regina Williams said earlier this week. "I'm extremely thrilled that our young men understood the assignment of being responsible and committed. The entire Withrow community is so proud of Coach Myers and his team."

Williams said the team was truly committed to improving each and every day this spring. Hardin said Myers had a great deal of leadership.

"They all believe in each other regardless of the naysayers," Williams said early Saturday afternoon. "Our kids are resilient and I'm so proud of Coach Myers and his staff and our young men."

Senior Bryan Foster said Friday afternoon he thoroughly enjoyed this season.

"From where we started off in the beginning to where we are now - we made big accomplishments," Foster said. "We never gave up. We always kept our heads up high and we kept pushing."

Foster, who played four years on the team, said the bonds formed on the team are truly memorable.

"It feels amazing," Foster said. "I became part of a bigger brotherhood. I couldn't ask for anything else better."

