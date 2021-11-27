Badin, Beechwood, Clinton-Massie and Winton Woods vying for state football titles

CINCINNATI — Four Greater Cincinnati high school football programs are in their respective state finals next week.

In Ohio, Winton Woods (12-3) plays Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-3) at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Division II state final at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Winton Woods defeated Green 20-7 in a Division II state semifinal Friday night at Westerville Central.

The Warriors will make their third state final appearance, the first since finishing as state runner-up in 2017. Winton Woods won the 2009 Division II state title.

Badin (Division III) and Clinton-Massie (Division IV) will attempt to win their respective state titles on Dec. 3.

Clinton-Massie (13-1) plays Youngstown Ursuline (11-3) at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 3. The Falcons defeated Bloom-Carroll 24-21 in a Division IV state semifinal Friday night. The team is making its fourth state final appearance and the first since 2017 when it was a state runner-up. This would be their first state title since 2013.

Badin (14-0) plays Chardon (15-0) in a battle of undefeated teams in the Division III state final at 3 p.m. Dec. 3.

The Rams defeated Granville 14-0 in a Division III state semifinal Friday night. They are in the state final for the first time since 1990, when they won the Division III state championship. Their other appearances were in 1980 and 1978.

Moeller (11-4) completed its season as a Division I state semifinalist Friday night. Springfield defeated Moeller 22-21 to advance to the Division I state final.

In Kentucky, Beechwood (13-0) plays Lexington Christian (13-0) in the 2A state final at 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at Kroger Field in Lexington.

The Tigers are going for their 16th state football title in program history. They defeated Lexington Christian 24-23 in the 2020 2A state final.

Ohio

State football finals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

Division II

Winton Woods (12-3) vs. Hoban (11-3), 7 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 2)

Division III

Badin (14-0) vs. Chardon (15-0), 3 p.m. Friday (Dec. 3)

Division IV

Clinton-Massie (13-1) vs. Youngstown Ursuline (11-3), 10:30 a.m. Friday (Dec. 3)

Kentucky

Friday, Dec. 3

2A state final at Kroger Field in Lexington

Beechwood (13-0) vs. Lexington Christian (13-0), 4 p.m.

