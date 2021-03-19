Winton Woods High School names Chad Murphy as its head football coach

FOREST PARK, Ohio — Winton Woods High School named Chad Murphy as its head football coach on Friday afternoon, pending board of education approval in April.

Murphy, who was the Winton Woods quarterbacks coach in 2020, succeeds former head coach Andre Parker, who accepted the Princeton head coaching position earlier this month.

Murphy, an intervention specialist at Winton Woods High School, had been promoted to offensive coordinator for the upcoming season prior to accepting the head coaching position.

"I love the game and I love kids," Murphy told WCPO. "I'm just blessed. This is a special place and I just want to continue work my tail off to do my diligence here for sure."

RELATED: Sign for our new high school sports newsletter

Murphy acknowledged the challenge of losing a head coach who had been at the helm successfully for 11 years, but he's proud of the strong effort with all the unknowns within the program the past few weeks.

Murphy said he's not going to do anything drastic as weightlifting continues this spring.

He wants to continue the consistent football tradition at Winton Woods and not alter too much.

"This is just a special place," Murphy said. "The kids are unbelievably hard workers and just great kids."

Murphy was the Hamilton head coach from 2013 to 2018 and the Moeller associate head coach in 2019 before arriving at Winton Woods.

Prior to Hamilton, Murphy was the Northwest head coach from 2010 to 2013. He was named the Ohio Division II state coach of the year in 2012 as he led the Knights to their first playoff appearance in 22 years.

Prior to that, Murphy was the Mount Healthy offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2008-09. He has also coached high school football in Missouri and in Florida.

Murphy, a Franklin High School graduate, played at Wilmington College where he was a team captain and was a special teams MVP at Kentucky Wesleyan. He was a four-year college letterman.

Murphy has coached 20 seasons of high school football overall. He started his Greater Cincinnati coaching career at Monroe.

