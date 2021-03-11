Princeton High School names Andre Parker as its new head football coach

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Princeton High School named Andre Parker as its new head football coach, according to the Princeton Vikings Facebook page.

Parker's new position is pending board of education approval.

He succeeds former Princeton coach Mike Daniels, who accepted the director of on-campus recruiting position at the Army West Point football program in late February.

Daniels traveled to West Point today as he prepares to start his new position.

Daniels, a former University of Cincinnati and Princeton High School football standout, coached the Vikings for four seasons after accepting the head coaching position in March 2017.

Princeton had a 6-2 overall record including 6-1 in the Greater Miami Conference during the 2020 season.

Princeton moved quickly to find a successor to Daniels for its program.

Parker said he spoke with Daniels about the Princeton head coaching position and said it was an emotional decision.

"This was a very rough decision," Parker told WCPO. "At the same time, I am blessed to have the opportunity. Blessed to be able to build relationships in the community. I'm excited to teach people who I am."

Parker is looking forward to starting at Princeton and understands the immediate expectations for the Vikings.

"They expect to win," Parker told WCPO. "There is a short amount of time and a lot of work to do."

Parker said he's looking forward to the challenge of coaching in the Greater Miami Conference and admires the tradition of Princeton football.

"At Princeton, we’ll do things the right way, teach kids to work hard, hold themselves to high character," Parker said. "Every year we should be in the conversation - that's our goal moving forward."

Winton Woods has consistently had success on the field in the past decade under Parker. The school has also had several standout players sign with college programs.

Parker, a Winton Woods graduate, said he will always have a great deal of affection for Winton Woods and the community.

"They mean everything to me," Parker said of the Winton Woods school community and student-athletes. "The door is forever open."

Winton Woods athletic director David Lumpkin told WCPO Wednesday afternoon that Parker's impact within the school and community have been "unbelievable."

"His contribution to the community - Forest Park, Greenhills and Springfield Township - has been outstanding," Lumpkin said.

Lumpkin said the Winton Woods head football coaching position will be posted and applications will be accepted.

"We really would like to get this done so that our kids can remain with some normalcy," Lumpkin said. "So they can stay focused going into their late spring and summer."

Parker has coached several standouts including Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr., a 2015 Winton Woods graduate, who starred at West Virginia.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards, a 2014 Winton Woods graduate, is a former Kentucky standout. Edwards was a part of the Super Bowl champion team last month.

Winton Woods is one of the top Division II football programs in Ohio and one of the top programs regardless of division in Greater Cincinnati.

Parker led Winton Woods since July 2010 after being an assistant coach prior to that. Parker took after the Winton Woods program after previous head coach Troy Everhart stepped down that summer.

Winton Woods won the Division II state title in 2009.

Parker led Winton Woods to six postseason appearances (including 2020). Winton Woods was the 2017 Division II state runner-up and a 2018 Division II state semifinalist.

Winton Woods has a 40-8 record since the 2017 season, according to information from Joe Eitel.

Winton Woods had a 9-1 record in 2020 including being a Division II regional finalist. Winton Woods shared the Eastern Cincinnati Conference title in its first season in the conference.

Winton Woods joined the ECC this past fall after it had been an independent since the 2012-13 school year after being a member of the old Fort Ancient Valley Conference prior to that.

Parker said he's looking forward to bringing his passion for football and for teaching young men to Princeton.

"I am a guy who will work and do everything for the betterment of the program, school and community," Parker said.

WCPO's Keenan Singleton contributed to this report.