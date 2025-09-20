'Winning is contagious' | North College Hill football is 5-0 for first time since 2010 season

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — The North College Hill High School football team has a 5-0 record for the first time since the 2010 season.

The Trojans defeated host Western Hills 23-8 Friday night to win their fifth consecutive game this season.

NCH (5-0) has just allowed eight points over the past two weeks. The Trojans, which have earned two shutouts, are No. 3 in the Division V, Region 20 computer points standings, according to playoff projections analyst Joe Eitel.

The top four seeds in each region at the conclusion of the regular season earn a first-round bye in the playoffs. The number of qualifiers per region is 12 instead of 16 teams this year.

NCH has outscored its opponents 143-48 this season.

“What I enjoy most about the way we’re overcoming adversity,” NCH coach Greg Conwell said. “They have learned to stay focused on what needs to be done no matter the circumstances. I believe last year prepared us for this year.”

NCH athletic director Rayshawn Walton said the team is focused to be successful each weekday and including Friday nights of the season.

“Being 5-0 is great for the NCH community and our NCH football program,” Walton said. “Our focus is to win each day and subsequently win each week. Winning is contagious.”

Walton said the success goes beyond the football field.

“We’ve preached to all of our student-athletes to win in the classroom, win at home, and win when no one is watching,” Walton said. “Winning on the field/court will follow. Coach Conwell has been instrumental in putting the right coaches and players in place in order for this great start to the season.”

NCH concludes September by hosting Dayton Belmont (2-3) on Sept. 26. Belmont is a Division II program.

The Trojans conclude their regular season with October games against Summit Country Day, Clark Montessori, Cincinnati Country Day and Norwood within the Miami Valley Conference.

