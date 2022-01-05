Wilmington High School names Ryan Evans Sr. its football coach pending board approval

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Wilmington High School named Ryan Evans Sr. its next head football coach Wednesday afternoon, pending board of education approval later this month.

"We are excited for Coach Evans to be the leader of our football program," Wilmington athletic director Troy Diels said. "Ryan's vision for the program as well as his passion are very clear and we feel he will make an immediate positive impact on our young men."

Evans would succeed Scott Killen as the Wilmington head coach. He has coached in a variety of roles around Southwest Ohio, including working as the co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Monroe High School this past season.

Prior to that, Evans was an assistant head football coach, special teams coordinator and defensive line coach at Middletown. He was an assistant head coach and defensive line coach at Princeton from July 2014 to December 2018, and the special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach at Middletown from July 2010 to November 2013.

Evans had several roles in the Winton Woods football program from 2004 to 2010. The Warriors were the Division II state champions in 2009. He also coached at Central State University as a student assistant defensive line coach from June 2006 to December 2007.

