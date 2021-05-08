Williamsburg senior pitcher Madi Ogden throws her fourth perfect game this season

WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — Williamsburg High School senior pitcher Madi Ogden earned perfection yet again.

Ogden threw her fourth perfect game of the season in a 19-0 win Friday over East Clinton in five innings, according to Williamsburg softball coach and athletic director Rick Healey.

It was the ninth no-hitter for Ogden this season.

Ogden, who is the Ohio High School Athletic Association's softball all-time single-season hits leader (77 in 2019), continues to join elite company in state history as a pitcher.

Ogden's fourth perfect game is on the list for among the most in OHSAA history. The all-time state record is seven perfect games set by Richwood North Union's Jessica Price in 2000.

Ogden, a Morehead State University signee, is tied for third place all-time in state history with nine no-hitters. The state record is 15 no-hitters, als set by Price in 2000.

Earlier this week, Ogden was named one of 10 candidates for MaxPreps National Softball Player of the Year. She is the only Ohio player among the 10.

Ogden had 11 strikeouts in Friday's game. She has 261 strikeouts this season, according to Healey.

Williamsburg (23-0), ranked No. 18 nationally by MaxPreps, is scheduled to host St. Bernard-Elmwood Place at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the OHSAA Division III sectional first round.