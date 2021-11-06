Who advanced in the OHSAA, KHSAA playoffs? Highlights from Nov. 5, 2021

CINCINNATI — Friday, Nov. 5 marked the second round of the OHSAA playoffs, with ESPN's College GameDay crew checking out the action.

Kirk Herbstreit and company joined the "Bomb Squad," watching St. Xavier face GLC South rivals Elder. Herbstreit's son, Chase, is a freshman quarterback at St. X though he does not play for the varsity team. Still, he and the rest of the GameDay panel cheered on the Bombers.

The first time the two teams met this season, St. X's Charles Kellom ran for 164 yards. This time around, Kellom finished with a career-high 217 rushing yards. The Bombers defeated the Panthers 42-7, doing their part to set up a rematch with Lakota West.

Lakota West held Milford to just 174 yards of total offense, winning 49-19. The team has won 10 in a row since a season opening loss to St. X.

While Fairfield moved the ball well early on in their game against Moeller, the offense could not get any points on the board. Moeller scored 28 unanswered points en route to a 35-7 win.

"Just proud of the guys," Moeller coach Mark Elder said. "We came into this season internally we had a lot of high expectations. We knew that we were capable of being a good team. We've done a good job. We just got to keep it rolling."

Though it was a one-point game the first time Kings and Winton Woods faced off, it was one-sided this time around. Warriors led 31-7 at the half over the ECC champs, eventually running away with a 31-21 win.

While things got close in the second half of their game, La Salle was able to run away from Anderson, winning 45-21.

In Kentucky, Covington Catholic and Highlands faced off for the second time. In the regular season, the game came down to a blocked field goal in the final seconds. This time, CovCath had it covered. The team won 38-8.

Bishop Brossart also defeated Paris, 14-12. In Class 3A, Lawrenceburg was able to hand Brownstown Central its first loss of the season in the sectional championship — winning 35-14.

