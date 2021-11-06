College GameDay crew attends St. X vs. Elder

CINCINNATI — The College GameDay panel joined the "Bomb Squad" Friday, watching St. Xavier defeat GLC South rivals Elder to advance in the OHSAA football playoffs.
Desmond Howard shared a video on social media showing the St. X student section chanting as he, Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit stood on the sideline. Herbstreit's son, Chase, attends St. X though the freshman quarterback does not play on the varsity team.
"Wow!! Des the [St. X] student section is NO JOKE," Herbstreit tweeted in response to Howard. "Love their energy — Bombers rolling in the 2nd round of Ohio HS playoffs."
Thanks to honorary Bomb Squad members @DesmondHoward @ReceDavis @KirkHerbstreit for coming out to cheer on the Bombers tonight! @CollegeGameDay @stxbombsquad #GoBombers pic.twitter.com/l0YCewwxN0— Cincy St. X Sports (@stxsports) November 6, 2021
Davis said he and the rest of the crew attended the game as Herbstriet's guests. Herbstreit, who attended Centerville High School outside Dayton, said Friday he is a "Cincinnati guy" despite not growing up in the city.
"My dad went to Reading High School, so I would visit my grandparents all the time in Reading when I was a kid," Herbstreit asid. "I'm obviously very familiar with the city, I'm a die-hard Reds and Bengals fan."
The Bombers won 42-7, setting up a rematch with Lakota West. For all Tri-State football scores, click here.
While the GameDay analysts were in Finneytown, some UC students were sleeping outside to secure a spot in the pit area during Saturday's pregame show. ESPN will be live from The Commons at 9 a.m. ahead of the Bearcats' homecoming game against Tulsa at 3:30 p.m. For more information on GameDay in Cincinnati, click here.
