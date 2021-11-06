College GameDay crew attends St. X vs. Elder

CINCINNATI — The College GameDay panel joined the "Bomb Squad" Friday, watching St. Xavier defeat GLC South rivals Elder to advance in the OHSAA football playoffs.

Desmond Howard shared a video on social media showing the St. X student section chanting as he, Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit stood on the sideline. Herbstreit's son, Chase, attends St. X though the freshman quarterback does not play on the varsity team.

"Wow!! Des the [St. X] student section is NO JOKE," Herbstreit tweeted in response to Howard. "Love their energy — Bombers rolling in the 2nd round of Ohio HS playoffs."

Davis said he and the rest of the crew attended the game as Herbstriet's guests. Herbstreit, who attended Centerville High School outside Dayton, said Friday he is a "Cincinnati guy" despite not growing up in the city.

"My dad went to Reading High School, so I would visit my grandparents all the time in Reading when I was a kid," Herbstreit asid. "I'm obviously very familiar with the city, I'm a die-hard Reds and Bengals fan."

The Bombers won 42-7, setting up a rematch with Lakota West. For all Tri-State football scores, click here.

While the GameDay analysts were in Finneytown, some UC students were sleeping outside to secure a spot in the pit area during Saturday's pregame show. ESPN will be live from The Commons at 9 a.m. ahead of the Bearcats' homecoming game against Tulsa at 3:30 p.m. For more information on GameDay in Cincinnati, click here.

