'We're coming for it all' | St. Xavier football team hungry for a return trip to Canton

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The St. Xavier football team’s journey to Canton this past December was very memorable for the program.

Although the Bombers completed their season as the 2025 Division I state runner-up, nothing could take away the memories that were created.

And yet St. X coach Steve Specht said he had turned the page on that Saturday after the game in early December. The St. X football team was focused on looking ahead toward 2026.

“I don’t think there’s a coach in the city that doesn’t wish they couldn’t pick up where you left off the year before,” Specht said last week after practice. “Your kids graduate. You have new kids stepping up and they have different sets of talents. That’s what I love about it is trying to figure out how to put those best 11 on the field.”

WATCH: Bombers turn page on state runner-up season from 2025, look forward to new journey

St. Xavier football team hungry for a return trip to Canton

The Bombers return plenty of talent, including senior captains Aidan Newdigate (athlete/H-back/tight end) and Logan Von Holle (wide receiver) along with junior captain Griffin Lyons (linebacker)

“We had a great year,” said Newdigate, who is verbally committed to Kent State. “Some losses, and we brought it back all the way in the state game. This year we’re coming for it all, and we’re going to win it.”

Newdigate is one of three starting quarterback candidates this preseason, Specht said July 17. That also includes senior Thomas George and junior Dominick Dials.

“They’re very talented young men; they’re battling like crazy,” Specht said. “And sometimes it may come down to who can play other positions. As long as these kids are open to doing what’s best for the team – that’s really all that matters.”

St. X returns three offensive linemen, including junior Andrew Cramerding, and seniors Carter Lessing and Wil Tiefenbach. Senior tight end Ethan Cole is also a player to watch.

Defensively, Lyons, defensive end Josh Fasbender (Buffalo verbal commit) and junior nose guard Eli Fleetwood are among players to watch. Senior Alex Walker is a returning starter at cornerback. Senior safety Chad Perkins and junior Graham Uran are among other players to watch in the secondary. Senior kicker Owen Davidsion also returns for the Bombers.

“I think the most rewarding thing for any coach is when you see where you are at the beginning and then see where you are at the end and see all the improvement the kids have made,” Specht said. “That’s why I do this.”

Specht said he poses the questions to the players about their daily improvement in the program. A lot of players gained a state final experience in 2025, so Specht and the coaching staff challenges them to be better than yesterday.

“A lot of the kids that are now playing know what it feels like to make it to the state and not win, so it all gives us some sort of motivation to keep working hard,” said Von Holle, a wide receiver.

St. Xavier opens the season at Lakota West Aug. 21, followed by a road game at Huber Heights Wayne Aug. 28.

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