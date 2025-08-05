'We always bring the juice' | Beechwood football team hungry for a 19th state championship

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Beechwood High School is in the process of installing a new stadium scoreboard this week.

It seems only fitting after the reigning Kentucky Class 2A state champions scored 705 points overall last season. The Tigers averaged 47 points over the 15-game season a year ago.

The new scoreboard will certainly be active again if this preseason is any indication of the offense's firepower.

“Every year there is something more and better, it seems like,” said Beechwood coach Jay Volker, who is in his third season as the Tigers head coach. “New turf last year, new scoreboard this year, the plans for a new pressbox going into year four in 2026.”

A Northern Kentucky spotlight will continue to center on Beechwood even after it graduated plenty of key players from a journey that concluded with the program’s 18th state title this past December in Lexington.

“The biggest things for our guys is they’re not satisfied,” Volker said. “You win a state championship, sometimes you have that letdown. And our senior class has done a great job of just saying, ‘That was last year’s class — that was their state championship. We want to win our own.’

“So they have done a great job of leading by example. Really working hard in the weight room, out on the field. We definitely have some question marks but they’re working every single day to bring No. 19 back to Fort Mitchell.”

Senior defensive lineman/offensive lineman Austin Stephenson said the mindset never changes.

“We’re expected to win,” Stephenson said. “It’s plain and simple.”

Senior running back/linebacker Brody Aylor was third on the team in tackles in 2024 despite suffering an injury in the first round of the playoffs. Aylor takes a lot of pride in helping what the Tigers refer to as the “Dark Side” on defense. He said the Tigers eagerly returned to the weight room this past January seeking another opportunity at hoisting hardware in Lexington.

“We always bring the juice and we get after it,” Aylor said. “Our offense, it’s unreal. We got guys that can beat you with speed. And we’ve got dudes that will whoop your butt on the o-line. It’s great that we can have that balance of speed and toughness. And especially on the defense, too, where we just got that grit and determination of we’re going to make you want to quit.”

Offensively, junior quarterback Emmett Queen transferred from Covington Catholic and is a 6-foot-4 pro-style quarterback with a very strong arm.

“He hit the ground just working,” Volker said. “Just trying to be a part of Beechwood. Being a Beechwood student, being a Beechwood football player. He’s done a really good job especially in July and now that we are hitting August of really honing in on the details of the offense. Getting through progressions, finding the third, fourth receiver and not just dialing in on a guy like (Tyler) Fryman, who is easy to throw to because he is really, really good.”

Junior wide receiver/defensive back Tyler Fryman, who is verbally committed to the University of Louisville for baseball, is an absolute playmaker for Beechwood. He has several significant football scholarship offers, including Notre Dame.

“It’s the biggest cliché ever when they say, ‘Oh, your best player is the hardest worker, then it’s easy,’” Volker said. “But, it’s so true. He’s the hardest worker that we have. Whether it’s football, whether it’s baseball, whether it’s strength training. Whether it’s performance, speed – whether it’s recovery – he does everything top notch.”

Volker mentioned several other players this offseason, including senior offensive lineman Carson Eshelman, junior wide receiver/defensive back Nathan Pabst, junior linebacker/tight end Bo Sowder and junior wide receiver/defensive back Caleb Arrasmith.

Senior kicker Colson Lair has the ability to kick 50-plus-yard field goals.

Despite all the talent, Volker said the key to a deep postseason run could be the offensive line.

“Depending on how they do is whether or not we will win a state championship,” Volker said.

Beechwood is ready for another opportunity. The Tigers have a bye week Aug. 22 but open against Newport Central Catholic in a game scheduled at Covington Catholic Aug. 29.

The first Beechwood home game this season is scheduled for Sept. 12 against Simon Kenton. There is no doubt Aylor and his teammates will be ready to light up the scoreboard once again.

“We know most of the people in the stands, so to see our community gather around and rally around us on Friday nights and come support us — it means a lot,” Aylor said. “And I wouldn’t trade it for anything else.”

