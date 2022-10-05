WCPO player of the week: Roger Bacon WR/CB Beamer Walker dedicates this season to his late grandfather

ST. BERNARD, Ohio — Roger Bacon High School senior Beamer Walker is WCPO's high school football player of the week.

Walker scored five touchdowns against visiting Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy in the Spartans' 33-14 win at Bron Bacevich Stadium.

Walker is competing this season with a special motivation. The senior wide receiver/defensive back has dedicated all of his games to his late grandfather, Clarence Walker, who died in March.

"My grandpa was probably like my No. 1 supporter," Walker said Tuesday. "Literally like everything - taking me to every game. "He was just always there no matter what. Always."

Walker was grateful for all the family support in the Spartans' latest win.

"It means a lot because we are trying to get into the playoffs," Walker said. "So these back-to-back wins felt real good coming off our 500th win in school history. So it felt really good to the team, coaching staff and fans and also the school."

Roger Bacon coach Mike Blaut said he was very happy to see Walker earn a memorable performance Friday night from a personal standpoint, too.

"When his grandpa passed away in the wintertime it was really hard on Beam," Blaut said.

"Him and I talked about it a lot. He had some rough days in the last couple months. And I know that he basically dedicated the season to his grandpa. He's had a couple of days where he's struggled. If he had a bad day he felt like he let his grandpa down. But, obviously Friday night really makes up for those bad days."

Provided Roger Bacon senior wide receiver/defensive back Beamer Walker has dedicated this football season to his late grandfather Clarence Walker, who died this past March.

Walker had seven receptions for 160 yards and four touchdown catches against CHCA. Beamer scored his fifth touchdown on the final play of the game - with a 34-yard interception return.

"It was spectacular," Blaut said. "Beam has had a lot of good games for us this year. But, this was kind of his breakout game I guess you call it. Having four touchdowns - he did it in pretty electric fashion. They were all rather long runs except for one. And then to seal the game with an interception, with a pick-six was huge."

Walker's four receiving touchdowns tied for the most all-time in program history with 2016 graduate Jordan Williams, according to Roger Bacon assistant athletic director David Olson. Williams had four receiving touchdowns in a 2014 game against Dayton Carroll.

Walker said he probably hasn't scored five touchdowns in a game since he was a running back in the second grade. He knew he wanted to step up and help the Spartans earn their first win at home this season.

"When I was little - that's all I would do is score a lot of touchdowns," Walker said. "To score five touchdowns it felt good to do that again. I haven't done that in a while."

That boost of confidence is key for Roger Bacon (3-4) as it has won back-to-back games entering Friday night's rivalry matchup against Purcell Marian (5-2) at Walnut Hills.

Tammy Rosenfeldt Roger Bacon senior Beamer Walker had seven receptions for 160 yards and four touchdowns and a pick-six for the Spartans in a 33-14 win over visiting CHCA Sept. 30.

This will be the 95th meeting between the programs going back to 1928. Roger Bacon has won the past six games in the series but the Spartans aren't taking anything for granted.

"That's a big one for the school," Walker said. "Rivalry game. Hoping to come out with a win."

With Roger Bacon being No. 17 in the Division IV, Region 16 computer points standings this week, the Spartans are focused on the remaining three games in the regular season and being in the top 16 to return to the playoffs.

But, Walker has also thought ahead to this winter when he plans to join the bowling team for the first time in tribute to his grandfather, who he said was a professional bowler.

Clarence taught Beamer how to bowl. And although Beamer hasn't bowled competitively in the past, he knows his grandfather would be proud yet again.

"It's something (my family) they wanted me to do just in his memory," Beamer Walker said. "Look down on me and see me bowling - he'll want that."

