Two Greater Cincinnati natives competing in Super Bowl 57

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The road to Super Bowl 57 for two defensive backs began with high school football in Greater Cincinnati.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Josiah Scott played at Fairfield High School for head coach Jason Krause. Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook, a Mount Healthy High School graduate, played for current Hamilton High School coach Arvie Crouch. Both were in the Class of 2017.

As Krause and Crouch prepare to celebrate the Greater Miami Conference's 24th annual national signing day ceremony Wednesday afternoon, Scott and Cook are discussed as examples of success through their perseverance.

Approximately 40 seniors from 10 schools in the GMC have committed or signed a national letter of intent to play college football since the NCAA's early signing period in December.

This year's national signing day ceremony, presented by Beacon Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, will be hosted by the Delta Marriott in Sharonville starting at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The WCPO High School Insider Podcast, presented by the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Chick-fil-A restaurants, will host a special live episode starting at 11 a.m., with scheduled conversations with the GMC coaches.

Later, the coaches will recognize their student-athletes during the ceremony and explain why Wednesday is the start of a new journey, too.

"I think the No. 1 thing is stay in school, get your degree, play all four years — that's a big thing," Krause said. "Don't quit. Things are going to be tough. Be the best you can be. That needs to be your mindset."

Scott, a three-year letter winner for Michigan State, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He earned 20 scholarship offers during his recruiting process and selected Michigan State in late July entering his senior season.

Jason Krause Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Josiah Scott (left) is a 2017 Fairfield High School graduate. Fairfield coach Jason Krause said he is proud of Scott's journey from playing in the GMC to Super Bowl 57.

Cook, a former University of Cincinnati safety, had just one scholarship offer from Howard University his senior season at Mount Healthy. Five years later, he was named Pro Football Focus' Third-Team All-America selection. The Chiefs selected Cook in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Crouch said Cook's work ethic and character proved any doubters wrong. That was on display in the AFC Championship Game when Cook deflected a fourth-quarter pass that the Chiefs intercepted to stop the Bengals' drive on a third down.

Cook's former coach said he isn't surprised by his success on the field and in life.

"I've got college coaches that ask me about certain guys," Crouch said. "(There was) a kid here that's kind of a late bloomer. (The college coach) listened because of Bryan Cook. And he didn't listen when I tried to tell him about Bryan Cook before."

Arvie Crouch Hamilton coach Arvie Crouch (left) coached Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook at Mount Healthy. Cook, a former UC star, has reached the Super Bowl in his rookie season after making an impact in the AFC championship game.

That's why Wednesday is such a significant day for the GMC.

It's an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of high school student-athletes and teams but also set in motion a new chapter with a vision toward success athletically and academically.

"I think it's important for those kids to be recognized," said Krause. "Our coaches really do such a great job of not only coaching in season on Friday nights but they also do a tremendous of recruiting for their kids. That's the No. 1 thing. We're trying to get these guys to the next opportunity. And college is that opportunity to take your game and go ahead and get your degree with that."

