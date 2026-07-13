'He's awesome' | Elder senior QB Kaden Estep ready to lead Panthers this season

CINCINNATI — Elder senior quarterback Kaden Estep stood near the end zone of The Pit last week and discussed his motivation during each practice this summer.

“Waking up early, coming out here I love it,” said Estep, who is verbally committed to Miami University.

“One of the best feelings in the world for me is just throwing a football, getting around with the guys and just getting after it.”

Estep, a Division I first-team all-state selection in 2025, threw for 2,430 yards and 15 touchdowns. He rushed for 924 yards and 10 touchdowns. He plans to graduate early and enroll at Miami University this winter. And yet, there is an urgency for his final high school football season.

After helping to lead the Panthers to their first 12-0 record in program history, Estep is determined to return to a deep postseason run after being a Division I regional runner-up.

“Definitely like, ‘Wow I got a little bit of time left here at Elder,’” Estep said. “This has been my home for the last 3 1/2 years. So it’s like, ‘Wow, I’m really about to leave,' but I’m really excited for this upcoming season — going to give it my all out there.”

Estep has added 20 pounds to his frame and is a dual threat at the listed 185 pounds. He’s also added speed, running in the 4.5s in the 40-yard dash.

“Leadership,” Elder football coach Doug Ramsey said. “I think more than anything and his confidence. Just telling other guys — not in a negative way — but, 'Hey this is how we’re doing things.' I think he knows our system. He knows what me and Peyton (Ramsey) want to accomplish on offense. And I think he can share that with the other players.”

Estep shares a special dynamic with Elder quarterbacks coach Peyton Ramsey, a 2016 Elder graduate and son of head coach Doug Ramsey.

Peyton Ramsey starred at Elder and later played at Indiana and Northwestern during his college career. Ramsey received numerous accolades in college football, including a consensus third-team All-Big Ten selection and 2021 Citrus Bowl Most Valuable Player honors.

Doug Ramsey said he believes Estep has benefited from "being around a guy that has played in huge college games and those kind of things."

“I think Peyton has passed a lot of things onto him. And the good thing about Kaden — he’s going to listen and learn. He’s not like, ‘Oh, I’m so good. There’s people around me that know more than I do — I want to learn everything that they know.’”

Peyton Ramsey prefers not to dwell on his individual achievements and the past but instead focus on Estep and his senior season.

“He’s as talented as we’ve ever had here,” Peyton Ramsey said of Estep. “The way that he can run, the way that he can throw. And then you add on top of that the fact that he’s now a three-year starter. Just the way he understands our offense. We are able to do a lot offensively because our quarterback is a really smart kid; a really tough kid.”

Estep is grateful for Peyton’s guidance. He’s learned poise and patience through Peyton’s coaching.

“I have a great relationship with Coach Peyton,” Estep said. “We mess around, throw, stuff like that. I love Peyton. He’s a really good coach.”

With added effort in the weight room and in nutrition, the Elder coaches feel more confident in Estep’s running game this season.

“He’s awesome; he is of the most coachable kids,” Peyton Ramsey said. “The best part about him is (that) he wants to get better. If he makes a mistake, he embraces tough coaching. He wants us every single play, every single rep to coach him up — whether it’s a good play, whether it’s a bad play. He wants to know how he can continuously improve and make this team better.”

Elder (12-1 in 2025) opens its season against visiting Middletown (11-3) on Aug. 21. Middletown was a state semifinalist last season.

Elder has seven home games this season — including four consecutive contests at The Pit in September.

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