'This is huge' | Hamilton's Gracen Goldsmith is the WCPO 9 Gold Star Athlete of the Week

HAMILTON, Ohio — Gracen Goldsmith’s megawatt smile says it all. The Hamilton senior experienced a football game last week he won’t ever forget.

“This kind of being my last run in high school - I try to treat every rep like it’s my last,” Goldsmith said before Monday’s practice.

Goldsmith rushed 25 times for 166 yards and three touchdowns in the Big Blue’s 34-0 win over visiting Princeton Sept. 27. He also had four tackles at linebacker. He had a 9-yard reception and punted twice for 69 yards.

Goldsmith’s performance earned him the WCPO 9 Gold Star High School Athlete of the Week. He is the sixth recipient of the honor this season.

“This is huge,” Goldsmith said. “I never had nothing like this before. So it’s something special – get to experience it once in a lifetime.”

The win was significant for Hamilton (4-2, 3-2 Greater Miami Conference) which is No. 4 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings.

Entering last week’s game, Princeton (4-2, 4-1 GMC) was No. 4 and Hamilton was No. 8 in the standings.

Hamilton dominated the contest from the start last week.

Goldsmith’s 66-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter helped to give Hamilton a 21-0 lead last week. His 6-yard touchdown run gave Hamilton a 27-0 halftime lead.

“Just motivation,” Goldsmith said. “There was a lot of talk so just added fuel to my fire. And me remembering how I felt last year after they sent us home in the playoff run so I kind of took it personal for myself.”

Goldsmith enters Week 7 as second in the GMC in rushing yards (635). Hamilton coach Arvie Crouch said Goldsmith has emerged as quite the impact player as a power runner who can play at the next level.

“We’re lucky to have him,” Hamilton coach Arvie Crouch said. “He’s a great player, does a great job. He’s a good leader. He’s getting better every week in all facets.”

Goldsmith’s goals include playing college football and opening his own business one day.

“Gracen is a great kid who came to our district and has totally flourished,” Hamilton athletic director Missy Harvey said. “He is hard-working, bought in, and is a kid who will do whatever he has to help the Big Blue. He is second in rushing and punting and ranks in the top 10 in sacks. He doesn’t see the sideline very much during our games. Just a hard-nosed player. I’m super proud of what he has accomplished to this point in his season.”

Consistency is the theme this week at Hamilton as the Big Blue prepare to play at rival Fairfield (2-4, 2-3 GMC) Friday night.

“We’re going to set ourselves to a high standard – keep moving forward,” Goldsmith said. “We’re not taking no steps back.”

Goldsmith’s leadership will be instrumental to the Big Blue as it looks forward to the postseason and possibly hosting a first-round game Nov. 1.

“He’s ready to rock and roll,” Crouch said. “He eats it up. And I think everybody kind of on the team is kind of (saying) 'this what you got to do to be great.' And hopefully we can continue this.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter