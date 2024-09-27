'There is a lot on the line' | Undefeated Cooper travels to Highlands in WCPO 9 Game of the Week

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Highlands junior quarterback Mario Litmer looked around David Cecil Memorial Stadium Tuesday afternoon and thought about what the atmosphere could be like Friday night against visiting Cooper.

“I think it’s going to be something I’ve never seen before here,” Litmer said with a smile. “And I’m ready for all of it. I’m just going to embrace it all.”

The Bluebirds (4-1) face Cooper (5-0) in a highly-anticipated Class 5A, District 6 showdown Friday in Fort Thomas (7 p.m. kickoff). Cooper is ranked No. 1 in the Class 5A statewide media poll, while Highlands is No. 3.

“There is a lot on the line,” Cooper coach Randy Borchers said. “You’re looking at that No. 1 ranking, district ranking and give you some home playoff spots. With the way the RPI is ranking out whoever gets it has a really good shot of getting three or four games at home so it’s a really big game. It’s become a really big rivalry for us over the last couple of years.”

It is the third meeting between the rivals since Sept. 22, 2023. Highlands won that 2023 regular-season matchup 58-51 at Cooper while the Jaguars won the state semifinal game 17-15 two months later in Fort Thomas.

Friday night will be the 11th meeting between the programs overall with Highlands leading 7-3 in the all-time series.

“(Former Highlands coach) Dale Mueller spoke at the kickoff luncheon this year and everything has always been the mantra, ‘Beat (Covington Catholic) Colonels,’” Highlands coach Bob Sphire said. “And I said, ‘It’s kind of like beat Jags right now.’ He finished his talk with ‘Beat Jaguars.’”

Highlands defeated Raceland 35-0 Sept. 20 after losing to Ryle 34-28 in overtime the previous week.

Litmer was 8 of 11 passing with two touchdown passes last week. Senior linebacker Thomas Hicks had a team-leading 13 tackles. The Bluebirds also had two interceptions.

“We didn’t play a perfect game the other night,” Sphire said. “You don’t have to play perfect high school football. You got to play hard; you got to play with great intensity.”

Cooper defeated visiting Great Crossing 62-36 last week. Cooper junior quarterback Cam O’Hara threw for 312 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for another touchdown.

Several other players had highlights including junior Ryker Campbell who had two interceptions, a kickoff return for a touchdown and seven tackles.

Senior Austin Alexander had nine receptions for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Isaiah Johnson had five receptions for 116 yards and three touchdowns.

“We knew going into the season they were going to have one of the top ball clubs in the country, in the state for sure and obviously in our district and our classification,” Sphire said. “You don’t dance around that. That’s part of what you in the offseason you talk about and obviously (the state semifinal) was a bitter loss. They do some really, really good things that are challenging to prepare for so you can’t just show up this week and start preparing for them.”

Borchers said he’s impressed with the size of the Highlands offensive line and knows the Jaguars must play efficiently in all three phases of the game.

“Their guys move very well,” Borchers said. “They’re well coached. They read their keys. You’re going to have almost play a flawless game to beat them.”

