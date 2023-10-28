QB Luke Dunn, WR Chris Henry Jr. set new Withrow single-season offensive records

CINCINNATI — Senior quarterback Luke Dunn and sophomore wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. entered some rarefied air in Withrow High School football program history Friday night.

Dunn set a new single-season school record for the most passing touchdowns while Henry set a season mark for most receiving yards.

Withrow defeated visiting Edgewood 49-0 Friday night in a Division II, Region 8 first-round game. It marked the Tigers' fifth shutout this season, including back-to-back weeks.

Henry, an Ohio State verbal commit, is double- and triple-teamed every week as the nation's No. 1 ranked wide receiver in the 2026 class, according to 247 Sports.

Henry had five receptions for 85 yards Friday night against Edgewood. He has 52 receptions for 825 yards this season. He passed former Withrow player Darrion Brown who had 801 yards receiving in 2007.

Dunn was 10 of 14 passing for 242 yards and three touchdowns Friday night. He has 32 touchdowns passing this season. He passed Juandez Brown who had 30 touchdowns passing in 2007.

Withrow has matched a program record with 10 wins this season. This year's team tied the 2004 and 1988 teams for that distinction.

Dunn and Henry are an integral part of this year's success for the Tigers. As their first season competing together, the chemistry has grown throughout the year. The records are another indication of that success.

Dunn and Henry accomplished these milestones with a running clock in eight games and one contest that was stopped in the third quarter. The numbers could potentially be larger this season.

The teammates also share a friendship that goes beyond football. Dunn visited North Carolina to celebrate Henry's birthday. The teammates also went fishing this past summer. Dunn and Henry succeed academically as both made the A/B honor roll this past quarter.

So it seems fitting Dunn and Henry celebrated their milestones together Friday night.

"It really highlights the hard work they've put in with each other to get on the same page," Withrow coach Kali Jones said. "They were new players in a new system and had to depend on one another. I'm happy for them."

Jones said Dunn and Henry have given a significant effort in improving their craft throughout the season.

"It takes a lot of reps; both are committed to the process," Jones said.

Withrow (10-1), the No. 3 seed in Region 8, plays host to Winton Woods (8-3) in a regional quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Nov. 3.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter