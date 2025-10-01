Talawanda star running back Lance Cantrell is fourth nationally in rushing yards this season

OXFORD, Ohio — Talawanda High School senior running back Lance Cantrell continues to have a memorable season of high school football.

The star is listed as fourth nationally with 1,535 yards rushing this season, according to the MaxPreps statistics.

Cantrell has 121 carries for 1,535 yards through six games, according to the Southwest Ohio Conference website. That’s an average of nearly 256 yards per game. He has scored 20 touchdowns.

“It’s great to see Lance’s name pop up nationally,” Talawanda football coach Andy Stuckert said in a text message Wednesday afternoon. “The recognition we are getting from outside our community is fun to see as well; however, it’s only a great thing when it’s a byproduct of winning.”

Cantrell was this season’s first WCPO 9 Player of the Week after he earned a single-game program record of 423 yards rushing and five touchdowns in a 51-21 win over visiting Taylor Aug. 22 in the season opener.

He entered the Ohio High School Athletic Association state record book for most rushing yards in a game (minimum 400 yards). He is 865 yards away from joining the OHSAA list for most rushing yards in a season (2,400 yards minimum).

Last week, Cantrell rushed for 174 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-8 win over visiting Ross. That was the fourth time this season that Cantrell scored at least four touchdowns in a game.

“Lance’s season has been amazing so far and great for our program because our kids can see what hard work can do for you,” Stuckert said. “He is a competitor 365 days each year, not just during the season. The scary part about Lance is that I think he can get even better.”

Cantrell plans to visit Michigan Tech (NCAA Division II) this weekend and the University of Toledo on Oct. 18, according to Stuckert. Additional college football programs are showing interest, too.

Talawanda (6-0), ranked No. 5 in the Division III, Region 12 computer points standings, plays host to Northwest (3-3) Friday night.

It is the first Southwest Ohio Conference (SWOC) game this season for the Brave. Talawanda is seeking its first conference championship since 2001, when it was a member of the Mid-Miami League (MML), according to Stuckert.

