'Nobody could catch him' | Talawanda RB Lance Cantrell earns WCPO 9 Player of the Week

OXFORD, Ohio — Talawanda senior running back Lance Cantrell has experienced a whirlwind of sorts the past few days.

There have been media interviews, messages from family and college coaches and congratulatory moments in school.

It’s certainly understandable after Cantrell set a single-game program record of 423 yards rushing in a 51-21 win over visiting Taylor Aug. 22 in the season opener.

“It’s been hard to take in especially to stay humble because you got all these people coming,” Cantrell said. “It’s like you want to get big-headed but then you need to stay humble.”

Cantrell’s 423 yards rushing on 26 carries along with five touchdowns earned the 5-foot-11, 200-pound star the WCPO 9 High School Football Player of the Week. Cantrell's 423 yards rushing is No. 6 nationally, according to MaxPreps.

Hear from Cantrell and his coach about the records he's broke and the upcoming season:

Talawanda RB Lance Cantrell earns WCPO 9 Player of the Week

“He made some guys miss; he broke some tackles,” Talawanda coach Andy Stuckert said. “But, at the end of the day once he got a little bit of a lead nobody could catch him.”

Cantrell, who is receiving college interest from Pikeville, Taylor University, Gardner-Webb and Toledo, eclipsed the previous program record that was held by Maurice Thomas (414 yards) since 2014.

“I didn’t know I had that many yards going into it,” Cantrell said. “And so when I came off the field they told me I broke the record – it was amazing. Especially to hear my name over the intercom.”

Cantrell will also enter the Ohio High School Athletic Association state record book for most rushing yards in a game (minimum 400 yards).

“I think that’s pretty neat,” Stuckert said. “At the end of the day I think it’s cool because of the work that he put in. There’s a lot of guys that put in that work and they’re never going to have it documented anywhere. But, his is there and he’ll be able to show everybody that he knows that for years and years. Some of those high school stories that get inflated over the years - he’ll actually be able to back it up.”

Although the spotlight has showed up early this season, Cantrell is keeping the attention in perspective. He is quick to credit the offensive line, wide receivers and coaching staff for their assistance.

Cantrell wants to earn 2,500 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns this season. He also wants the Brave to earn seven wins in the regular season.

It’s all part of a different mindset at Talawanda where last week’s win was the first victorious season opener since 2020. The home crowd is certainly buying into this season.

“It’s amazing because usually after halftime” the seats are mostly empty, Cantrell said. “To see everyone staying and just root you on — it means a lot.”

Stuckert, who is in his third season with the program, said Cantrell’s example will continue to be a significant source of strength for the Brave (1-0) as it prepares to play at Meadowdale (0-1) Thursday night (7 o’clock kickoff) at Welcome Stadium.

“I’ve told anybody that will listen — he probably had the greatest offseason of any kid I’ve been around,” Stuckert said. “If you want to buy in and do the things that Lance did this offseason you’re going to do what he did Friday night. Maybe not a record pace but he’s going to show up and be one of the best players on the field every Friday night because he put himself in a position. He’s super fun to coach just because I know we’re going to get the same effort day in and day out.”

