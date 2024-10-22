Taft senior DT Drayden Pavey announces his verbal commitment to Wisconsin

CINCINNATI — Taft senior defensive tackle Drayden Pavey announced Tuesday morning his verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin.

Pavey, a three-star player by 247 Sports, had been verbally committed to Purdue since early July. His flip to the Badgers is significant for head coach Luke Fickell, who tweeted a video coinciding with Pavey’s announcement.

“I can’t wait to tell Badger nation,” Fickell says in the video. “We’re so fired up for you.”

Pavey, who is 6 feet 3 and 294 pounds, is one of the defensive leaders for the Senators (7-2, 3-1 Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Red division). He has 60 tackles including 8 ½ sacks and 17 tackles for loss this season.

“I’m very happy for Drayden and his family,” Taft coach Tyler Williams said. “He has been working so hard and having a great senior year. I knew he will do great at Wisconsin.”

Pavey considered Wisconsin, Purdue and Indiana as his three finalists this past summer before he originally announced a verbal commitment to the Boilermakers July 2.

Pavey had several other scholarship offers including the University of Cincinnati, West Virginia, Miami University, Colorado State, Vanderbilt, Pittsburgh, Michigan State, North Carolina State and others.

This past weekend, Pavey announced on social media that he opened up his college recruiting.

Pavey is rated Ohio’s No. 28 player overall in the 2025 class by the 247 Sports Composite.

Pavey is eligible to sign with the Badgers during the NCAA’s early signing period starting Dec. 4.

Taft is ranked No. 4 in the Division IV, Region 16 computer points standings and has unofficially clinched a playoff spot. Taft concludes the regular season at Woodward (0-9, 0-4 GMC Red) at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter