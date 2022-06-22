Watch
Sycamore graduate Carson Foster captures silver at the FINA World Championships

Former Mason Manta Ray swimmer competing in 200 IM today
University of Texas Athletics
University of Texas rising junior Carson Foster won a silver medal in the 400 individual medley at the FINA World Championships in Hungary this past weekend. The Sycamore graduate and former City of Mason Manta Ray swimmer competes in the 200 individual medley today.
Posted at 11:39 AM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 11:58:18-04

MASON, Ohio — Sycamore High School graduate and City of Mason Manta Ray alumni swimmer Carson Foster placed second in the 400 individual medley event this past weekend at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Foster, a University of Texas rising junior, earned the silver medal in the men's 400 IM at Danube Arena. He posted a personal-best and new University of Texas record of 4:06:56 to finish as runner-up.

Foster has the 11th-fastest time overall for an American all-time and eighth-fastest person, according to the University of Texas and City of Mason Manta Rays program.

"It's incredible," Foster told the University of Texas sports website. "I feel like I have kind of been chasing that for a while, so to be finally able to do it feels really good."

Foster, an eight-time college All-American, is seeded second for the 200 IM and will compete in the finals at 1:05 p.m. today on the Olympic Channel and Peacock.

Foster had a personal-best 1:56:44 on Tuesday in the 200 IM. He is the top qualifier for the United States and registered the fastest mark in the preliminary heats with a time of 1:57:94.

Foster, a two-time national champion in the 800 freestyle relay in 2021 and 2022, was part of the NCAA national runner-up team this year and 2021 NCAA national championship team.

