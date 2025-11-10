Summit Country Day boys soccer team captures second straight Division V state title

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Summit Country Day boys soccer team captured its second straight Division V state championship Monday night.

The Silver Knights defeated Toledo Ottawa Hills 5-1 at Historic Crew Stadium. It marked back-to-back state championships for the Silver Knights. Summit defeated Minford 1-0 in the 2024 state final.

Last year, the Ohio High School Athletic Association expanded from three to five tournament divisions for boys and girls soccer.

The Silver Knights had a dominant performance Monday night. Summit Country Day led the shots on goal, 29-4.

Junior Carter Lund scored three goals. Sophomores Forrest Cloran and Isaiah Rodgers also scored goals.

The team completed this memorable season with a 12-6-6 record, outscoring their opponents 39-2 this postseason.

Summit Country Day has won nine state championships in boys soccer program history, including 2025, 2024, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2013, 2012 and 1999.

Monday marked the second soccer state championship that Summit Country Day won this season.

The Summit Country Day girls soccer team won its third consecutive state championship on Nov. 7.

