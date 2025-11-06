Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

St. Xavier senior linebacker Aden Reeder verbally commits to Michigan

Three-star player had been a Wisconsin verbal commit since May
Copy of BLUE BACKGROUND.jpg
St. Xavier High School
St. Xavier senior linebacker Aden Reeder announced a verbal commitment to Michigan.
Copy of BLUE BACKGROUND.jpg
Posted

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — St. Xavier senior linebacker Aden Reeder has verbally committed to Michigan, according to St. X football coach Steve Specht.

Reeder opened up his college football recruitment earlier this week after he had been verbally committed to Wisconsin since May.

A three-star player by 247 Sports, Reeder is rated the nation’s No. 40 linebacker in the 2026 class by the 247 Sports Composite. He is rated Ohio’s No. 27 player overall in his class.

"I'm home," Reeder wrote on X. "Go Blue!!"

The NCAA's early signing period is Dec. 3-5.

Reeder is second in the Greater Catholic League South Division with 5.5 sacks. He has 50 tackles (30 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss and two pass deflections, according to the GCL statistics.

St. X (7-2) plays host to Lakota East (8-3) in a Division I regional quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday. It is the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More sports:
Cowboys Marshawn Kneeland dies days after first NFL touchdown Ovechkin’s 900th goal comes with goalies’ puck tug-of-war Harrison at Kings is the WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State