St. Xavier senior linebacker Aden Reeder verbally commits to Michigan

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — St. Xavier senior linebacker Aden Reeder has verbally committed to Michigan, according to St. X football coach Steve Specht.

Reeder opened up his college football recruitment earlier this week after he had been verbally committed to Wisconsin since May.

A three-star player by 247 Sports, Reeder is rated the nation’s No. 40 linebacker in the 2026 class by the 247 Sports Composite. He is rated Ohio’s No. 27 player overall in his class.

"I'm home," Reeder wrote on X. "Go Blue!!"

The NCAA's early signing period is Dec. 3-5.

Reeder is second in the Greater Catholic League South Division with 5.5 sacks. He has 50 tackles (30 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss and two pass deflections, according to the GCL statistics.

St. X (7-2) plays host to Lakota East (8-3) in a Division I regional quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday. It is the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

