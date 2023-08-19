St. Xavier, Lakota West look ahead toward Week 2 and how to improve this season

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — There isn't a high school football coach who is completely satisfied with a result after the season opener.

But, that's exactly why St. Xavier and Lakota West scheduled a Week 1 matchup for a third consecutive year. Both teams want to quickly discover what needs improvement early in the season.

That was evident Friday night in the Bombers 10-0 win over the visiting Firebirds at RDI Stadium. St. X scored a touchdown on its opening drive before a field goal in the second quarter that accounted for the game's points.

"The kids played well," St. X coach Steve Specht said. "I thought Lakota West's defense played really well. We had some short fields we weren't able to capitalize on. But, it's Week 1. You love playing games like this because you find out what you have to work on real fast. And who knows — it's a long season — but they're going to get better and we're going to try to survive our schedule."

St. X sophomore running back Jake Britt scored on a 10-yard run to complete a lengthy opening drive for the Bombers Friday night. Senior Jake Cengia added a 37-yard field goal with 8:20 left in the second quarter to give the Bombers a 10-0 lead at halftime.

Junior quarterback Chase Herbstreit was 12 of 21 passing for 137 yards.

Defensively, the Bombers held firm throughout the night and limited Lakota West's field position.

The Bombers had three interceptions including two by sophomore Brayden Reilly and a late interception by senior Jack O'Malley.

"I thought Chase did a good job of managing the game and I thought defensively we played really well," Specht said. "Coach (defensive coordinator Jake) Brodbeck did a nice job with the game plan. I thought our kids executed it. But, there is a lot of football left. We're going to watch film. We'll get better and we'll work on Week 2."

The Bombers had 16 first downs to just seven first downs for the Firebirds. The St. X defense held Lakota West to just 53 yards passing and 41 yards rushing.

"It was ugly," Lakota West coach Tom Bolden said. "Hats off to them. We just turned it over too many times. Too many self-inflicted things. We're going to get better. Our defense is really good."

The Lakota West defense held St. X to 93 yards rushing for the game. Senior linebacker Micah Markley had a game-high 11 tackles.

However, the Firebirds couldn't get into a rhythm offensively.

"We're going to be OK," Bolden said. "Next week we're going to be a heck of a lot better football team. Each week we're going we're going to be a lot better. I told Steve hopefully we'll play them again. It's not the end of the world. We've got a lot of work to do offensively. We'll figure it out offensively; defensively, we just got to keep doing what we do."

Lakota West (0-1) plays host to Princeton (1-0) on Aug. 25. St. X (1-0) plays Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School at Wayne State University in Michigan on Aug. 26.

NEWS AND NOTES

