CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are back at Paycor Stadium Friday evening for their first stadium practice, but weather has pushed it back.

The practice was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday, but was pushed to 6:45 p.m.

Fans have been lining up outside of the stadium for hours, even as early as 1 p.m.

The team started by temporarily moving practice to the indoor facility. Weather conditions will be checked around 6:45 p.m. and practice will be moved back inside the stadium if it is deemed safe to do so.

WCPO 9's Caleb Noe and Noelle Blumel are at Paycor for Friday's practice.

WATCH: Bengals stadium practice delayed due to weather Friday

Bengals practice at Paycor Stadium delayed due to weather

Fans patiently waiting on the concourse as severe weather continues to delay #Bengals training camp inside Paycor Stadium



Original start time was 5:30 pm pic.twitter.com/ui0ri0c0EK — Noelle Blumel (@NoelleBlumel) August 7, 2026