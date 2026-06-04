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St. Xavier baseball team earns first regional championship since 2003

St. X defeats Oak Hills in Division I regional final at Miami University's Hayden Park
Baseball in the Grass
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Baseball in the Grass
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OXFORD, Ohio — The St. Xavier baseball team is a regional champion.

The Bombers defeated Oak Hills 6-5 in a Division I regional final Thursday night at Miami University’s Hayden Park.

St. X (25-5) advances to play Lewis Center Olentangy Orange in a Division I state semifinal at 7 p.m. June 11 at 7 17 Credit Union Park in Akron. Next week will be the Bombers’ third trip to the baseball state tournament.

St. X has earned a trip to the baseball state tournament for the first time since 2003 when the Bombers won the Division I state championship with a 4-3 victory over Milford. St. X was also a 1994 Division I state semifinalist.

This season has been a special journey for the Bombers and head coach Don DiGiacomo. The players and coaches have taken a great deal of pride in the program’s turnaround.

St. X won 10 games in 2024 but experienced a total paradigm shift. The Bombers won 16 games in 2025 and have won 25 games this season.

St. X entered Thursday by outscoring its opponents 14-5 in the postseason tournament.

Thursday was the second meeting with Oak Hills this season. The Bombers defeated the visiting Highlanders 11-1 on May 9.

Senior Jack Ryan, a Boston College signee, threw a no-hitter in the Bombers’ 1-0 win over Elder in a regional semifinal on Wednesday afternoon.

St. Xavier’s most recent no-hitter prior to Wednesday was also thrown by Ryan on May 10, 2024 against Badin at Great American Ball Park.

The most recent time prior to Wednesday that St. X allowed no hits in a postseason game was a combined perfect game on May 17, 2022 in a first-round game against Mount Healthy. That game was started by Thomas Ryan, who is Jack’s brother. It also involved Luke Pappano and Brady Fitzpatrick.

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