St. Henry District High School launches $4 million capital campaign

ERLANGER, Ky. — St. Henry District High School announced a $4 million capital campaign that includes the construction of a new, modern athletic and training facility along with a comprehensive overhaul and modernization of the locker room facilities.

The campaign, called “Faithful to Our Roots, Fearless in Our Rise,” was announced during a special event on campus on Sept. 17.

Provided St. Henry District High School plans for a renovation of its locker room facilities.

The multi-million-dollar initiative aims to secure the school’s future by balancing financial sustainability with major facility enhancements that support growing student programs.

The priorities include debt reduction, a Crusader Training Center and locker room renovations.

With nearly 80% of St. Henry District High School students participating in athletics, the school leadership emphasized that these improvements reflect the school’s vibrant culture while reinforcing its core mission of academic rigor and spiritual growth.

“For generations, St. Henry District High School has stood as a beacon of faith, learning, and excellence," said St. Henry District High School Principal Grant Brannen in a statement.

"As we embark on this ambitious journey, we invite every member of our school community—parents, alumni, parishioners, friends, and faculty—to join us in securing the future of St. Henry."

The school is asking supporters to consider a sacrificial five-year pledge to help reach the $4 million-plus goal.

St. Henry District High School is located in Erlanger, KY.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter