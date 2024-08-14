Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

'Smack their faces in': Colerain football eager to get on field after winless season

Cardinals open season against visiting La Salle Aug. 23 in renewal of rivalry
Screenshot 2024-08-06 at 7.10.58 AM.png
Lot Tan/WCPO
Colerain senior quarterback Shawn Billups said the Cardinals are ready to move from an 0-10 season in 2023 and are going to surprise some people this year.
Screenshot 2024-08-06 at 7.10.58 AM.png
Posted
and last updated

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Colerain senior quarterback Shawn Billups is honest about how difficult it was for the Cardinals to finish winless in 2023.

“It was hard,” Billups said. “It was an experience I never want to feel again.” 

But, that pain is what has motivated Billups and his teammates this offseason. The 2023 season was the first time that Colerain had an 0-10 record since 1973, according to records from the Colerain athletic department. It doesn’t want history to repeat itself again.

“Not winning a game - that’s my drive, that’s our drive,” Billups said. “We went 0 and 10. I want to go back, show what we can do.”

New offensive and defensive schemes and changes to the coaching staff have brought a fresh energy and intensity to summer practice. 

“It’s a real turnaround from our last year,” Billups said. “It was bad for us but we’re going to shock everybody this year.”

Second-year head coach Carl Huber doesn’t make excuses for last season. The impact of an 0-10 season has lingered on in the community. But, that’s why Huber, the coaches and the players are eager to start a new chapter.

“Last year was very difficult,” Huber said. “It hasn’t stopped. It’s tough to walk down Colerain Avenue with the expectations around here and how I performed my first year as the head coach here. But, I feel a lot different about the season going in. I’m really looking forward to this upcoming season.”

Colerain opens this season against visiting La Salle in a renewal of a rivalry in which less than four miles separate the schools. La Salle has won three consecutive meetings with Colerain’s most recent win over the Lancers in 2018.

“We keep that in the back of our head,” Huber said. “It’s been six years since we’ve tasted that victory in this community.”

Colerain senior middle linebacker Hayden Danielson, a three-year starter, understands what the critics will say about the Cardinals this year.

The Grand Valley State verbal commit insists this is a different Colerain team. He can’t wait to step out onto the field Aug. 23 against La Salle.

“I’m so excited,” Danielson said. “Every single year I’ve been in high school we’ve lost to them and so it’s been close games and it’s been blowouts. I’m excited to go out there and smack their faces in and really show people what we’re about this year. And set the tone off right and show that Colerain football is different and we’re back.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More sports:
Plans presented for Ted Karras' project for adults with disabilities in Harrison Rose Lavelle, other local Olympians travel through CVG Airport on their way home Greene allows one run through seven innings as Reds beat Cardinals 4-1

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
High school's football program has given one senior a path to success, despite adversity
After 4 straight regional final losses, Lakota West looks to get over the hump
Tips for saving on youth sports to support long-term physical and mental health
Tips for saving on youth sports to support long-term physical and mental health
US submits evidence that Jordan Chiles shouldn’t be stripped of bronze medal, appeals decision
US submits evidence that Jordan Chiles shouldn’t be stripped of bronze medal, appeals decision
Life after the Olympics: Gymnast Dominique Dawes on the transition
Life after the Olympics: Gymnast Dominique Dawes on the transition
Paris closes out the 2024 Olympics with a final star-studded show
Paris closes out the 2024 Olympics with a final star-studded show
Cincinnati Bengals fans tailgate ahead of first preseason game of 2024 season
US women's soccer wins gold at 2024 Paris Olympics after defeating Brazil
US women's soccer wins gold at 2024 Paris Olympics after defeating Brazil
Breaking may have made its Olympic debut, but here's where it all started
Breaking may have made its Olympic debut, but here's where it all started
Covington Catholic football team wants to finish season journey with a state title
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Serving our community for 75 years! Click here to watch.