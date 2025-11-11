'Similar path' | Taft, Indian Hill prepare for showdown of undefeated teams

CINCINNATI — Taft football coach Tyler Williams and Indian Hill coach John Rodenberg figured their respective teams could meet in the regional tournament this postseason.

“We were always hoping that Taft would be like the No. 2 seed so that you would play them in the (regional) finals,” Rodenberg said. “You know you’re going to see them. And that’s not a problem. We’re excited about it. Two teams that kind of been on a similar path.”

Indian Hill, the No. 1 in Region 16, plays host to No. 4 seed Taft at 7 p.m. Friday.

Of the 16 teams remaining in Division IV statewide, Taft (11-0) and Indian Hill (11-0) are among the five programs that are undefeated entering Friday. Both programs vary by scheme but are similar statistically from offensive and defensive points.

Friday's winner plays either No. 3 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (10-1) or No. 2 Germantown Valley View (10-1) in a regional final Nov. 21.

For Taft, a 2024 state semifinalist, the mindset hasn’t changed all season. The Senators want to stay in the moment with a disciplined, aggressive approach to each game. Taft has an abundance of talent at several positions.

Tony Tribble/Cincinnati Public Schools The Taft football team has an 11-0 record for the first time in program history.

“We want to go 1-0 each and every week,” Williams said.

Taft, which is 11-0 for the first time in program history, is led by several players, including junior quarterback Monsanna Torbert, who threw for nearly 1,800 yards and 27 touchdowns entering the regional quarterfinal.

Torbert had a 102-yard interception return for a touchdown on defense in last week’s 44-7 win over visiting Clinton-Massie in a regional quarterfinal, Williams said.

Junior wide receiver Eddie Holloway had a receiving touchdown and an estimated 70-yard punt return.

Sophomore wide receiver Lorenzo McMullen Jr. is a five-star player according to the 247 Sports Composite.

"Number zero (McMullen) is special," Rodenberg said. "That's going to be kind of a tough job for us, how we're going to approach that."

Indian Hill defeated visiting Washington Court House 57-14 last week. Indian Hill junior quarterback Devlan Daniel had 130 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He had 64 yards passing and a touchdown.

“Indian Hill is a great football team,” Williams said.

Defensively, the Braves forced a fumble and had three interceptions. Sophomore linebacker Topher Wachtel, junior defensive back Luke Mitchell, sophomore linebacker Joey Jernigan and senior Evan Riggs played well last week.

Friday is a rematch of a 2024 regional semifinal in which Taft won 30-14. The Senators went on to earn their first regional championship after that game. And yet that outcome is in the past for both teams.

Friday night will feature a spotlight with these two elite programs once again. The outcome may be decided by the team that makes the fewest mistakes.

“Last year we threw a couple of interceptions,” Rodenberg said. “We held it close. I think we gave them one of their tighter games. I think this year can we cause some mistakes with our defense. And if we do cause some mistakes, can we capitalize on them?”

