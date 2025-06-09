'She’s a legend' | Fairfield softball coach Brenda Stieger retires from coaching

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Fairfield High School softball coach Brenda Stieger announced Monday that she is retiring from coaching after 30 years overall at her alma mater.

Stieger was the Fairfield head coach for 29 years, including 28 seasons which included the canceled 2020 season. Stieger, a former Fairfield softball player, was the junior varsity coach for one season, too.

Stieger earned 555 career wins, including 364 victories in the Greater Miami Conference. Stieger said it’s simply time to spend more time with her family.

Stieger, who is in the state's top 15 all-time in coaching wins, will continue to teach health and physical education along with sport management at the high school.

“I can’t really think of Fairfield softball without Coach Stieger,” Fairfield athletic director Aaron Blankenship said. “Her impact is immeasurable. She’s a legend here at Fairfield.”

Fairfield (17-7 in 2025) was a Division I state semifinalist in 2024 — the program’s second state Final Four appearance — and the first time at the state tournament since 1991.

"When you think of GMC softball Brenda is a name that comes to mind," Oak Hills coach Jackie Cornelius-Bedel said. "She’s always been hard to compete against and she’s never really had a down season. She’s always coached her teams up and taught them to compete. She’s always been a tough competitor for us. We wish her the best on her next chapter."

Fairfield earned 14 district championships, four regional final appearances and four Greater Miami Conference championships, according to Blankenship.

"Brenda fought hard for high school girls softball in the Cincinnati area for her whole career," Lakota West softball coach Keith Castner said. "Every time you played Fairfield with Brenda as the coach, they were ready to play hard every game. Her teams were always competitive and she will definitely be missed in the GMC."

Beyond all the accolades, Stieger is most proud of the relationships she formed over the years.

“You really do have an opportunity to change people’s lives,” Stieger said.

Several individuals, including multiple coaches, reached out to Stieger on Monday after she made the announcement on social media. Stieger said the attention was overwhelming. She was emotional when speaking about her decision.

“I didn’t realize how many lives I touched,” Stieger said. “I’m very proud of that. That’s something you don’t realize a lot of times.”

Stieger said she’s very proud of helping female student-athletes over the years in sports and education. Stieger has noticed the increase in female sports over the years and the media attention at the collegiate level.

As a student-athlete, teacher and coach, Stieger made a significant impact in the Fairfield High School community that won't be forgotten.

Former Mason coach Liann Muff, who announced her retirement before this past season, reached out to Stieger on Monday. Muff said she enjoyed competing against Stieger on the field while sharing a mutual respect at all times.

Fairfield was always well-coached and prepared each season, Muff said.

"Just so consistent over all those years," Muff said. "We always wanted the best for each other's kids. I wish her the best."

